Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy’s clash from the sets of Lawless became one of Hollywood’s widely discussed topics. The Transformers star once allegedly criticized his co-stars, Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke, for spending money on luxurious cars. LaBeouf and Hardy got into a fight that escalated fast and quickly from a joke. Here’s what he had to say about his co-stars’ fancy purchases.

The film Lawless was released in 2012 and had a remarkable cast, including Jessica Chastain, Guy Pierce, Mia Wasikowska, Gary Oldman, and others besides Tom, Shia, and Jason. It was a crime drama directed by John Hillcoat and was set in the depression-era Franklin County, Virginia.

Shia LaBeouf earned around $15 million for his third Transformers film, which came out in 2011 near the release of his movie Lawless with Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke. The actor sat for an interview with Details Magazine, per ContactMusic, where he spoke about not having any interest in materialistic things as he bashed Hardy and Clarke for their love for fancy cars. According to the report, Shia didn’t enjoy overhearing Tom and Jason chatting and taking pride in owning luxurious vehicles.

Shia LaBeouf said, “At this point, I have enough money to live 25 lifetimes. You couldn’t spend the money I’ve accrued now. (But) I have no interest in the materialistic bulls**t money can buy.”

Referring to Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke’s conversation about cars, Shia LaBeouf added, “They’re talking about Ferraris and s**t, like it’s a cool car. If Clarke pulled up in a Ferrari right now, my idea wouldn’t be, ‘What a cool f**king guy!’ It would be, ‘Look at this clown.’ I think the fact that I despise that stuff keeps me safe. I hang on to my dirt. I like my dirt.”

It is safe to say that Shia and Tom did not take off on a good note. Once addressing their scuffle, the Venom actor told Den of Geek that he got knocked out by Shia LaBeouf, and it was pretty hard. He also revealed that Shia got very aggressive at the time. The Inception actor went on to call him rude for his behavior as well.

On the other hand, Shia LaBeouf, in his appearance on an episode of Hot Ones, shared that his knocking on the Inception actor was accidental and happened as a result of their wrestling matches. As per the Transformers star, Tom Hardy, even made fun of the incident.

In the film’s third installment, Tom Hardy will again reprise his role as Marvel‘s anti-hero, Eddie Brock, aka Venom.

For more updates on it and throwbacks on your favorite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films: Fast & Furious Leads With 4 Mentions, Jumanji Holds Special Spot & Even His Acting Debut Worth $443 Million Is Amongst His Major Successes At Worldwide Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News