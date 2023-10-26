Dwayne Johnson is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but his decision to pursue acting could be termed his biggest blessing to us! Also known by his ring name, The Rock, he’s delivered some massive blockbusters as an actor and producer. Scroll below as we revisit his highest box office successes of all time.

Dwayne is among the most successful and the highest-paid stars today. Well, his acting truly started on TV as he wrestled in WWF, now WWE. He went on to play short roles in That ’70s show and Star Trek: Voyager before making his full-fledged acting debut in The Mummy Returns (2001). There’s been no looking back since.

From the Fast & Furious franchise to Jumanji & others – take a look at Dwayne Johnson’s Top 10 Highest-grossers of all time at the worldwide box office below:

Furious 7 (2015)

Made on a budget of $190 million, Furious 7 was a rage at the box office, achieving the $1 billion mark within 17 days, the fastest ever to achieve that milestone during that time. Dwayne Johnson reprised his role as Luke Hobbs, along with Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, and the team. The film was extra special as it was dedicated to Paul Walker, who made his final performance before he passed away in a tragic car crash in 2013.

Furious 7 made a whopping $1.5 billion worldwide and currently ranks 11 on the list of highest-grossing films of all-time.

The Fate Of The Furious (2017)

The Fate Of The Furious, aka Fast & Furious 8, was made on a budget of $250 million. It performed way beyond projections to achieve the “biggest global opening in cinematic history.” Also, it became the second film in the franchise to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Fast & Furious 8 Worldwide box office collection: $1.2 Billion

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)

The film in the Jumanji franchise, Welcome To The Jungle, starred Dwayne alongside Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale. It was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2017, with a whopping collection of $962.5 million.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

The fantasy adventure comedy film went top-notch as Dwayne Johnson and the gang returned to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Made on a budget of $125 million, Jumanji: The Next Level opened up to positive reviews and became the 10th Highest Grossing film of 2019 with earnings of $800 Million.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Yes, Dwayne Johnson’s Top 10 Highest Box Office Grossers of all time has a lot of Fast & Furious films. Can you even complain, given the worldwide recognition and success of the action franchise? Released in 2013, Fast & Furious continued the streak of success as it became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year with collections of $788.7 million worldwide.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Hobbs & Shaw was majorly praised because of the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The buddy action comedy film was the first spin-off film in the Fast & Furious franchise. However, many felt it did not match the standards of its predecessors.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) raked in $759 million in its lifetime at the worldwide box office, ranking #5 in The Rock’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Moana (2016)

Moana is an American animated musical fantasy action-adventure film. Dwayne voiced the role of Maui, a shapeshifting demigod. The Walt Disney creation was praised by the masses and made lifetime collections of $643.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Fast Five (2011)

Another Fast & Furious film, but the last one on the list. Fast Five is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2011, with massive earnings of $626.1 million. It was made on a budget of $125 million, so one can imagine the amount of profits raked in by the producers and the cast.

San Andreas (2015)

A visual spectacle, San Andreas was an American disaster film starring Dwayne in the lead role alongside Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, and Paul Giamatti. It made $474 million at the worldwide box office.

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Yes, The Mummy Returns, Dwayne Johnson’s acting debut, is a part of his Top 10 Highest Grossing films at the box office. Also starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Arnold Vosloo, among others, the action-adventure fantasy thriller witnessed The Rock in the role of Mathayus of Akkad / The Scorpion King.

The Mummy Returns was the seventh highest-grossing film of 2001, garnering $443.3 million in its lifetime.

Rampage (2018)

Dwayne Johnson, along with Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, come together to save Chicago in this sci-fi adventure monster film.

Despite mixed reactions from critics, Rampage was lauded by the audience and gathered an impressive sum of $428 million at the worldwide box office.

And with that, we conclude Dwayne Johnson’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office. Which is your personal favorite?

Please note that Dwayne Johnson only made a cameo appearance in Fast X. Hence, it has not been added to the list despite its mention in his filmography.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

