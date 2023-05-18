Oscar-winning star Brendan Fraser went through a tough time after he was allegedly se*ually assaulted by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the Golden Globes. The actor claimed that he was groped by Berk in 2003. Fraser shed light on the horrific incident in 2018 during an interview with a leading magazine saying he felt ill and he felt like a kid. Scroll down to read more.

Brendan Fraser, first shot to fame with his The Mummy movies and won the Academy Award in 2023 in the Best Actor category for his movie The Whale. The actor in an interview also claimed that an incident of s*xual harassment led him to withdraw from his high-profile lifestyle.

In an interview with GQ in 2018, Brendan Fraser decided to address his s*xual assault saying, “I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.” The actor further stated, “I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me” adding that it “made me retreat. It made me feel reclusive’. Fraser further shared, “I don’t know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening. I became depressed. I was blaming myself and I was miserable – because I was saying, ‘This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel.’ That summer wore on – and I can’t remember what I went on to work on next.”

Brendan Fraser at the time also shared, “Am I still frightened? Absolutely. Do I feel like I need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself? Absolutely.”

The George of the Jungle star added, “Maybe I am over-reacting in terms of what the instance was. I just know what my truth is. And it’s what I just spoke to you.”

Philip Berk reportedly in his own book admitted to “pinching” Fraser in the buttocks after an event, however, Fraser said the incident was much worse. “His left hand reaches around, grabs my a*s cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around,” said the actor.

Berk had called the allegation a “total fabrication” but acknowledged that he sent Brendan Fraser an apology letter after the actor complained to the HFPA.

