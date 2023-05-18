Henry Cavill is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, with a massive fan following. Over the years, the British actor has played some of the best characters on-screen, and our favourite remains Superman in DC. Back in 2018, Henry shared a picture with his pup ‘Kal’ on Instagram after the two took a ride together on his great bike ‘Ducati’ and his female fans worldwide went weak in ovaries and dropped thirsty comments under his photo. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Henry is hugely popular among fans, with over 24 million followers on Instagram. The actor often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform, and we love how he adores his pet dog and shares his paw-adorable pics there.

Now talking about his throwback picture, in 2018, Henry Cavill took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with his pet dog ‘Kal’ with a caption that read, “This is me, after my Men’s Journal photoshoot out at Red Rock in Nevada, teaching Kal to always check his mirrors while riding. He’s seems to be getting the concept, if not over commiting to the action somewhat. #DucatiDog”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Can someone also look at us like Henry Cavill looks at Kal? He’s indeed the man of our dreams.

Reacting to his picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Kal ..will you ride this for me today..”

Another user commented, “I also want to ride a bike with you😄😄”

A third commented, “Again.. lucky dog🤩”

A fourth commented, “Never wished so badly to be that Kal in this photo! 🤤😍”

Not us wanting to be Kal with Henry Cavill in the picture like all his fans on social media! Haha.

