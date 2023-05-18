The popular pop star Katy Perry enjoys a massive fanbase and is adored by her admirers, however, she has her own fair share of controversies. From taking digs to unapologetically talking about her past relationships, she never misses a chance to make headlines. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Perry kissed a teenager contestant on the sets of American Idol, and it went on to become a huge controversy. Scroll below to read the details!

Back in 2018, when the world was proactively discussing s*xual harassment during #Metoo movement, Katy went to kiss an American Idol contestant and the kiss made him quite uncomfortable, and later, she had to face a lot of backlash.

Katy Perry is known for sparking controversies, especially on thr sets of American Idol. Today, we are taking you back in time when during an audition,19-year-old Benjamin Glaze revealed to the three judges – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry that he had never kissed Anyone. Hearing this, Perry asked him to come to her and, after letting him kiss her on her cheek, tricks him and kisses on his lips. Her bold move received a lot of backlash from the netizens who questioned that if a male judge had done the same, there would have been a lot of outcry about the incident.

Checkout the post below:

Guy auditions for Katy Perry on new American idol having apparently never kissed a girl and Katy calls him over. pic.twitter.com/vRTqDv47hD — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) March 12, 2018

In fact, the contestant later, in an interview with the New York Times had revealed that he comes from a conservative family and he felt uncomfortable after Katy Perry kissed him. He was quoted saying, “I was raised in a conservative family, and I was uncomfortable immediately,” he said. “I wanted my first kiss to be special.” However, he later in a Facebook post, said that he was not complaining about the kiss and he was grateful to be a part of the show.”

Do you think Katy Perry did the right thing by kissing the contestant without his consent? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below!

