Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married for less than a year and there have been times when the drama between the two in public has intensified. A new report has suggested that tensions between the two lovers are only bound to grow as they have agreed to work together on a new movie project. Sources have claimed that Ben seems to get irked with Jennifer’s diva demands and has also issues with his revealing tops on red-carpet events.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in a fairytale Hollywood wedding in July 2022 in Las Vegas. They had first called off their engagement 20 years ago. Scroll down to know what is happening between the two.

A few sources spilled the beans to The Sun hinting that there might be trouble in the paradise of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. An insider told the publication, “Ben wants to slow down a little. He needs that, but it’s not really how Jennifer does things. She’s an all-or-nothing type and has more energy than Ben. There’s no off switch and this is just not somebody who is down for Netflix and chill.” The source added, “This will undoubtedly create tension as Jen prepares to make Unstoppable, which Ben’s new company Artists Equity is financing and producing.” The source further stated, “Ben has a full plate just dealing with the decisions he has to make with his career and his new business venture” adding, “When he goes home at night he wants to zone out or talk to his kids on the phone. Ben has been through hell and back a few times and he’s never had more responsibilities. It’s a stressful time.”

Another insider told the publication that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship thrives on drama. “Jennifer is very feisty. She thrives on passion, and you don’t get that without the arguments and the drama. She wants a man who will stand up to her and stand up for her,” said the insider.

The tipster also added, “Jennifer’s a diva but Ben 100 per cent knows that. They are both actors and they like a drama and an ever moving stage and that’s what their relationship is. Jennifer once said she is a seeker of love but that it always has to induce passion.”

The insider further shared, “You don’t get that without a few arguments and slamming of car doors. She comes from a very strong family of women and knows what she wants. “Ben knows who she is and that’s why he married her.”

The Academy Award-winning actor and On The Floor hitmaker will soon be seen sharing a screen in the movie Unstoppable. On the personal front, the duo is currently on the hunt for their dream home.

