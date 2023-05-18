Singer Billie Eilish is one of the biggest names in the pop culture world and has a massive fan following all around the globe. Many have always wanted to know what the singer is up to in her real life, and recently shocking news has been circulating about her breakup with Jesse Rutherford, as they have called it quits. The 21-year-old singer’s rep told an outlet that after months of dating 31-year-old artist Rutherford, the pair decided to break up.

Rutherford and Eilish were recently seen at Coachella, and she even included Rutherford in her gallery of Easter photos, too. Both of them made their relationship Insta-official in November of last year and have relatively kept their affair a low profile. Many are also calling out the rumours that Eilish was seen getting cosy with “Love, Victor” actress Ava Capri, who is queer, at an afterparty, which could be the reason for their breakup. While many of their fans are shocked and reacted on Twitter, the reaction of Andrew Tate joins the list as he has a reaction of his own! Read on to find out what the world of the internet had to say about them!

The news of Billie Eilish breaking up with Jesse Rutherford was reported by Page Six as the singer’s reps confirmed the news that they are not together anymore. While they did not mention any specific reason for their fallout, we wonder what that could have been. The Bury a Friend’s representatives said, “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.” However, we hope that it was ‘everything she wanted’ and is ‘happier than ever’.

While many of their fans have tweeted about Billie Eilish breakup, Andrew Tate reacted by saying, “F**KKKK, NOOOOOOO!…..”

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up after less than one year of dating, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/hnGiv5xT3n — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2023

Another user said, “Pete Davidson is loading…”

Pete Davidson is loading… — JennyFromTheBlock (@JenLuvsFitness) May 17, 2023

“I hope he writes a good song about this..his best usually comes from breakups,” are we going to get another breakup anthem?

I hope he writes a good song about this..his best usually comes from breakups 👀 — Princess Lola💘 (@lausmitty) May 18, 2023

Good for her !!! Taylor next ! — 𝕊𝕒🅱️𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕒 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕛 𝕋𝕒𝕟𝕠 💌 (@PlayBoiBarb) May 17, 2023

The speculation of Ava Capri being involved in the story comes from Billie’s outing at the recently held MET Gala, where she graced the biggest fashion night in a sheer dress by Simone Rocha. Reportedly, she was seen getting cosy with Love, Victor actress Ava Capri at an afterparty. The singer’s rep clarified that any speculations about cheating are ‘false’, but Rutherford’s reps have not yet reacted or commented on the issue.

