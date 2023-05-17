Fast X is all set to release this Friday, and no, nobody can keep calm. It is one of the three-part conclusive movies of the franchise that began almost two decades ago. As Vin Diesel recently announced, we might get two see two more movies in the upcoming time. However, who would not be interested in witnessing Vin Diesel and his clan fight Jason Mamoa and his lethal games? But before you head to the theatres to catch the action-packed high-octane drama, you probably need a recap.

Here’s everything you need to know as the mega starrer Fast X is about to hit the theatres. Below is a quick recap of the movies from the Fast saga, that every moviegoer must have a look at it!

The Fast and the Furious (2001) Directed by: Rob Cohen

The was the first film of the Fast and Furious franchise, and it was loosely inspired by New York street racing. The story revolves around Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, an ex-con and leader of an elite underground racing club. Brian O’Conner, played by Paul Walker, a cop who went undercover to solve the case of truck hijackings.

Brian found out about Dom’s involvement in the thefts. The two get into a rift when the identities are revealed, but before Brian can arrest Dom, he is attacked by the rival gang. Brian saved him and, instead of arresting him, gave him his car, thus starting a camaraderie.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) Directed by: John Singleton

The second instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise saw Brian O’Conner, aka Paul Walker, trying to bring down a drug lord, Carter Verone. He went undercover and teamed up with Roman Pearce, played by Tyrese Gibson, who was his childhood friend with a criminal record. They brought down the drug lord and started their own garage.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) Directed by: Justin Lin

The movie takes place in a Tokyo setting where Sean Boswell, played by Lucas Black, enters the racing scene and learns ‘drifting’ with the help of Han, played by Sung Kang. After multiple exciting races, he was challenged by star racer Dominic Toretto.

Fast & Furious (2009) Directed by: Justin Lin

The fourth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise saw Dom with his main crew. His girlfriend Letty, played by Michelle Rodriguez, got murdered, and while finding the killer, he ran into Brian, an FBI agent tracking down the drug dealer, Arturo Braga. Brian revealed that Letty was an undercover agent trying to clear Dom’s criminal records. By the end, the two weren’t able to track the real drug lord, and Dom was arrested for 25 years.

Fast Five (2011) Directed by: Justin Lin

Brian, Mia and the team rescued Dom, and a new villain, Reyes, was introduced. While the team plotted to steal his money after getting access to a computer chip and starting afresh, Agent Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, tried arresting the cons. Dom and his team succeeded, and Hobbs found out that Letty was still alive.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) Directed by: Justin Lin

Hobbs teamed up with Dom and his crew to bring down Owen Shaw, who was building a weapon of mass destruction. The team agreed, as Shaw had taken in Letty, who had amnesia, and they wanted her back. Hobbs, Dom, and his team defeat him and let him die in a plane explosion, and get Letty back. In the end, a man (Jason Statham) killed Han in a car crash and promised to come after Dom.

Furious 7 (2015) Directed by: James Wan

The man was Shaw’s brother, Deckard, played by Jason Statham, who, after the last part, wanted to avenge his dead brother. Dom, his OG team and the Tokyo team, along with Hobbs, joined the fight to defeat Deckard. They were provided aid by Mr Nobody, played by Kurt Russel, who, in return, demanded the possession of God’s Eye, a people-tracking software, and Ramsey, the hacker who created it, to be rescued by a mercenary.

Ramsey destroyed the program, and the team defeated Deckard. This movie marked the retirement of Brian from the franchise as Paul Walker died in real life.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) Directed by: F. Gary Gray

Dom’s loyalty is put to the test when cyberterrorist Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, manipulates him into entering the world of terrorism. His team stopped Cipher and brought Dom back.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) Directed by: David Leitch

In this spin-off film of the Fast And Furious franchise, Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, unwillingly teamed up to stop the cyber-genetically enhanced Brixton Lore, played by Idris Elba.

Fast & Furious 9 (2021)

Fast & Furious 9 got personal for Dom, played by Vin Diesel and his family as they faced his estranged brother Jakob, played by John Cena. Dom held grudges against Jakob for being involved in their father’s death, but it was all pre-planned, as revealed later. Dom’s team and Jakob’s team were after a device that could complete Project Aries, a program that could hack into any computer. Han was also shown to be alive, and together, they stop Cipher and Jakob’s team from completing Project Aries and even enter the space for it.

In the end, Dom’s team succeeded. They will now face Jason Mamoa in Fast X, and fans cannot wait to see what will happen next!

