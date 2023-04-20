One of the richest and sexiest Hollywood stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been part of some of the biggest movie franchises including the Vin Diesel starrer Fast & Furious franchise. The things between the two, however, got sour and Dwayne decided to not work in the final two parts of Fast & Furious movies.

Vin Diesel with the help of an elaborate social media post in 2021 invited Dwayne Johnson to be part of the next installments and it came after the rift between the two was rumoured on sets. Read on for more.

In an interview with an international news channel, according to the publication Outlook, Dwayne Johnson once made it very clear that he had no intentions of returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. “I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” said Johnson. He further stated, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Dwayne Johnson further elaborated on the matter by wishing his former co-stars and crew members the best of luck. “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” said Johnson.

The actor further shared, “Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

For the unversed, Dwayne Johnson first worked in the Fast & Furious franchise with 2011’s Fast Five. He then reprised the role in 2013 Fast & Furious 6, 2015 Furious 7 and 2017 The Fate of the Furious.

While Dwayne Johnson said no to Fast & Furious movies, he did perform the role of Hobbs in the spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw.

