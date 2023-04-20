Kourtney Kardashian is head over heels in love in love with Travis Barker. The couple tied the knot in April last year and has been trying for a kid since. They shared inside glimpses of their Italian wedding in the Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part, that released on 13th April. His ex-wife Shanna Moakler is now slamming the reality star in her latest Instagram post. Scroll below for details!

Kourtney is Travis’ third wife. The American musician was previously married to Melissa Kennedy but they called it quits within 9 months of togetherness. He later tied the knot with Miss USA Shanna Moakler in 2004 and they share three children. After two years of marriage, they parted ways but it was only in 2008 that their divorce was finalized after on and off romance.

While referring to revelations by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Til Death Do Us Part, a fan wrote to Shanna Moakler, “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness.”

Another fan commented on the same Shanna Moakler’s selfie post, “Also kourtney wrote on twitter she’s now a mom of 6… the f***!!”

To this, Travis Barker’s wife ex reacted, “she post more of my kids then her own lol.”

Take a look at the viral post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler)

Travis Barker and Shanna Marker were blessed with two children – Alabama Barker, 17, Landon Barker, 19. The third child Atiana De La Hoya is from her previous marriage with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian was previously married to Scott Disick and they share three children.

