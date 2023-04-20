One of the most anticipated movies for multiple reasons, some good and bad, is The Flash, which stars the infamous star Ezra Miller at the helm of it. The project shaped under DCEU and releases in the DCU era has had its share of tumultuous ups and downs. Several delays and multiple controversies later, the Andy Muschietti directorial is finally about to see the light of the day. But now what if we tell you that the movie also features a Superman, and that he is not played by Henry Cavill but Nicholas Cage?

The Flash is a multiverse-scaling movie that will travel dimensions and time zones to meet several characters from the past and the future. So far we know that the movie is set to bring in Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and more. But little did we know that that studio would take their chance to also bring in Superman and also not let Cavill play him.

Yes, you have been reading right. The Flash as per the latest reports, features a key scene which is a Superman cameo. The scene as one would not expect doesn’t feature Henry Cavill as the Kryptonian Prince but Nicholas Cage. The details of the scene are out and below is all you need to know about this most surprising news of the day.

If the Giant Freakin Robot report is to go by, Nicholas Cage has joined The Flash as a variant of Superman. The actor is seen in a scene where Barry Allen travels a dimension and catches a glimpse of the Kryptonian Prince fighting with a giant metal spider and it is none other than Cage. The studio’s decision to ditch Henry Cavill and bring in Nicholas is a questionable choice but also experimental.

If you are unaware, not The Flash, but Superman Lives was supposed to be the film where Nicholas Cage was announced to be playing Blue Boy Scout back in late 1990s. The movie was being shaped by Tim Burton after his successful stint with the Batman featuring Michael Keaton. But the movie never happened and the said scene in The Flash featuring Cage is a homage to the same storyline that Burton had in mind.

The Flash is set to release worldwide on June 16, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

