Henry Cavill’s name has been popping up in several projects in recent times. Especially, after he left the DCEU. The insanely handsome actor has a fanbase of millions after his portrayal of Superman. After several other rumours and speculations about him being a part of different top-class films, now there is news of him being eyed for a James Bond film. Here is what we know about it, so scroll down to get all the deets.

For the unversed, this is not the first time his name is being associated with the Bond film. In 2005, he actually did audition for the role of the suave agent but got rejected for being too chubby. He lost his role to none other than Daniel Craig.

As per a report in the Giant Freakin Robot, the portal’s trusted and proven sources have reported that Henry Cavill is negotiating to play a villain in the upcoming James Bond film. However, there is no particular name mentioned but as per their speculation, it will be something of European descent. There has been no confirmed news on it as of yet.

Henry Cavill as Superman has earned millions of fans followed by his Witcher character from the Netflix series The Witcher; he proved his mettle as a menacing antagonist too. His role in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible- Fallout as August Walker garnered quite a response. Everything is in a very nascent stage at the moment. There has not even been any official announcement of who will play the role of James Bond also.

There were also rumours circulating that James Gunn and Peter Safran have approached the Superman actor to play the role of Frankenstein in DCEU. But Gunn dismissed those speculations also. As far as Henry Cavill’s upcoming projects are concerned, his Argylle and the Warhammer 40, 000 franchise are two of the confirmed works that are in the pipeline.

