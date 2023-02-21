Jason Statham excelled in his acting career after becoming a part of the Fast and Furious family. His contribution as Deckard Shaw in the franchise made quite a difference to the audience. However, his years in the Fast and Furious franchise deepened his friendship with Dwayne Johnson. But when The Rock left the franchise, it left Jason in the middle of the rift as well, where he neither wanted to lose his friendship with Dwayne nor he wanted to jeopardize his position in the F & F franchise.

Jason’s character Deckard Shaw since its debut has been a fan favourite. Mostly after his titular run in the spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne Johnson. But ever since the controversy and ugliness started to brew between The Rock and Vin Diesel, it has disrupted the peace within the Franchise. However, after all this, Statham is reportedly joining Vin’s Fast X betraying his friendship with Dwayne. Scroll below to read what he had once said about The Rock.

Now, Jason Statham has been stuck between his loyalty to the Fast and Furious franchise and his friendship with Dwayne Johnson. A few years ago, Jason had heaped praises on Dwayne Johnson while talking about their bond in a conversation on Jim and Sam show and had said, “He’s so cool to do an action sequence with because he’s such a physical sort of expert in what he does. He moves fluidly.”

Going further in the conversation, Jason Statham revealed, “He’s got great sort of judgment of time and space, so he’s not going to whack you in the head by mistake, which is a godsend. He’s extremely precise and he’s just so relaxed. He’s just a diamond to work with. He’s a 10 out of 10.” However, now reports are rife that Jason is all set to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the latest Fast and Furious instalment.

Now, the fandom has considered that Jason Statham’s returning to the Fast and Furious franchise and his alliance with Vin Diesel is kind of a direct betrayal of his friendship with Dwayne Johnson. The Rock and Vin’s ugly spat has reached to a peak where Dwayne has no future with the Fast & Furious franchise. Fast X is going to premiere on May 19, 2023.

