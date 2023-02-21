It has officially ended! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were reportedly dating one another casually, but now that too has come to an end. Leo is known for his wacky dating habits. It has been observed by many that he dates women much younger than him and, to be more precise, women who are no older than 25 years of age. Hence, it came as a shock when rumours of him and Gigi [who is 27] came out in public.

Before dating the supermodel, Leo was in a relationship with Camila Morrone for about four years before calling it quit last year. There were reports that he broke up with her because she turned twenty-five, while on the other hand, there were also rumours that Leo wanted to settle down with her, but Camila wanted to focus on her career.

After breaking up with Camila, Leonardo DiCaprio was soon linked with Gigi Hadid, and the latter reportedly said that it was just a fling. Now, according to a report in US Weekly, they have officially parted ways. An insider exclusively told the portal, “Gigi and Leo are no longer dating. Things just organically tapered off between them.”

As per the report, their exclusive source spilling out the details behind Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s breakup said, “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.” Another source speaking of the same said, “never that serious.” They further added, “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work. Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo, and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

They were not in a serious relationship known to all, but they had wholly drifted apart, it was first speculated when Gigi Hadid left a restaurant moments before Leonardo DiCaprio arrived, avoiding a possible run-in with the actor. The speculations got even stronger a few days ago when Daily Mail exclusively reported that a source told them, ” Leo is very single right now, and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women. He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department. Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real.”

