The DCU roaster has all the eyes of the world because the shuffle has created confusion that not even James Gunn could streamline in a day maybe. One movie that has already been made before the Gunn takeover was Shazam: Fury Of The Gods and it turned out to be one of the most anticipated projects too. But not without the confusion about whether this is the last project for Zachary Levi. Amid all of that, it feels like Levi has decided to stir another sensitive conversation that he should have ignored.

For the unversed Zachary Levi’s Shazam that has a stand-alone continuity in the DCU is one of the most entertaining superheroes in the comic book universe. The actor has been in the movie for a long time and the trailer that was released months ago did receive a good welcome. While everyone waits to see what the new future holds for him, he has compared his character to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Shazam: Fury Of The Gods star Zachary Levi has compared his DCU character with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool which is played by none other than the hilarious Ryan Reynolds. The fans of the latter have taken this comment too personally and decided to school the actor about the same. Read on to know.

As per a We Got This Covered report, Zachary Levi talking about Fury Of The Gods said, “I love that we get to be the most subversive of all the DC characters, almost like the Deadpool of DC. Deadpool gets to sit outside of it and comment on it all and have fun with it all – obviously in a more R-rated, mature way. We do the same thing, just a little more family-friendly!”

The outburst on Twitter about the same knew no limits as the Twitterati decided to dismiss this statement right away reminding Zachary of the criminal extent of his comment. A user taking the mean route wrote, “Zachary Levi can go suck his own toes. “Like the Deadpool…” Zachary Levi is more a spoof of Wonder woman 1984.”

Another wrote, “@ZacharyLevi is unfortunately deluded. Shazam is like a poor sci fi channel movie compared to Deadpool. he has to try and keep his lying, disgraceful CEO @JamesGunn sweet. Lying to and treating #HenryCavillSuperman as disgracefully as they did I now look forward to the end of DCU.”

Check some reactions below:

Please never mention Deadpool in relation to your film, there are levels to this. @ZacharyLevi #ShazamFuryOfTheGods — Ra33it (@followthera33it) February 21, 2023

Zachary Levi can go suck his own toes. "Like the Deadpool…" 🤦

Zachary Levi is more a spoof of Wonder woman 1984. https://t.co/5fvfoilvu5 — Kas 🤦 (@MonsieurKas) February 20, 2023

No tf its not😂😂 shazam force its corny ass jokes unlike deadpool where ryan was born to play deapool. Stop making a fool outta yourself @ZacharyLevi. The only thing funny about YOU, is your ARROGANCE. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Steve (@BxknownSteve) February 20, 2023

Zachary Levi saying Shazam is like the Deadpool of DC is hilarious. — Shod (@shodgihigashymi) February 20, 2023

@ZacharyLevi is unfortunately deluded. Shazam is like a poor sci fi channel movie compared to Deadpool. he has to try and keep his lying, disgraceful CEO @JamesGunn sweet. Lying to and treating #HenryCavillSuperman as disgracefully as they did I now look forward to the end of DCU — David cowan (@DavidCowan72) February 20, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Megan Fox Catches Machine Gun Kelly Red-Handed As She Discovers Texts & DMs That Clearly Prove He’s Cheating?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News