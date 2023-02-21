Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been in the public eye for a while now. Last week, several media reports claimed some tension between the couple and speculations about their break-up spread like a wildfire. As many reports accused MGK for cheating on Fox with guitarist Sophie Lloyd, the Transformers star recently cleared the air as she praised Lloyd for her talent.

Megan and MGK took the internet by storm as they got engaged last year in January. The couple dropped a video of MGK’s fairytale proposal and received a lot of love from their fans. The duo reportedly began dating in 2020.

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship, a report claimed that the singer’s cheating with guitarist Sophie Lloyd became the reason for the couple’s breakup. However, Fox recently returned to Instagram to clear the air on the same. Soon after reactivating her account on the social media platform, the actress also showed her support to Lloyd.

Megan Fox reached out to Lloyd via the latter’s now-deleted Instagram post. In the comment section, Fox wrote, “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand. Why are people so… dumb.”

The Jennifer’s Body star further lauded Lloyd for being “insanely talented” and welcomed her to Hollywood. She added, “Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately.” “Just ignore it as much as you can. Middle finger up,” Megan Fox concluded.

Recently, Fox returned to Instagram to clear the air that there is now “third-party interference” in her relationship with MGK. However, the actress did not mention the smooth run of their relationship. In concluding her short note, Fox asked her fans to “let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.

