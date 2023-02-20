Justin Bieber is a name known across the globe thanks to songs like Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself, Stay, All I Want For Christmas, and many more. While he’s dated the beautiful Selena Gomez and is now happily married to the gorgeous Hailey Baldwin Bieber, did you he was once rejected by the Barbadian beauty Rihanna?

In case you didn’t, let us tell you it was Justin who shared the unfortunate news with the world. Over 7 years ago, the Canadian singer took to social Instagram — a platform where he now has 277 million followers, and shared the rejection news with a picture of the duo.

Sharing a picture of him with the Barbadian singer-businesswoman on his Instagram on December 6, 2015, Justin Bieber captioned it, “Can I have your number please” -Justin “Nah” — Rihanna” Dressed in a black jacket over a black t-shirt and pants, the picture sees a grinning Justin showing RiRi — looking beautiful in a white crochet top and tan pants something interesting on his phone. And it seems like it has caught her attention too. The picture – as of the time of going online, has nearly 2 Lakh like (1,952,258 to be exact).

Check out Justin Bieber’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Commenting on this picture of Justin Bieber and RiRi on the sideline of a game, one user had written, “How does it feel to be rejected by Rihanna?😔” Another — giving him hope, added, “ask her again maybe she’ll say yes” A third suggested “u should write a book” while a fourth laughed, “if he asks me for my number I might say nah too 😂😂😂” Filled with many hearts, laughing faces and fire emojis, the comments also had one fan informing the ‘Peaches’ singer “We need a collaboration”

What do you think of this rejection? Do you also think if Justin Bieber asked Rihanna for her number now she’ll reject him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

