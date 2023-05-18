Tom Cruise is back with his popular movie from the Mission Impossible franchise, and we bet there are many high-flying action sequences. The franchise led by Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is coming to a conclusion, and the newly released trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just shows the stakes are high. The new movie is said to be the first of a two-part outing for Tom Cruise’s super spy.

Featuring some death-defying stunts, the new Mission Impossible movie’s new trailer, his team is put to the test in what is his most challenging mission so far. While it is said to be the end of the road for the series, that hasn’t been confirmed or made official. As the trailer dropped, many netizens called out Tom Cruise and compared him to Vin Diesel, saying they were competing to see whose series would last the longest.

Taking to Twitter, as the trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released, the audiences got to see the iconic IMF agent Ethan Hunt as his team head on their most dangerous mission yet to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity. As it is the seventh movie of the franchise, many netizens and fans reacted as they seemed excited about the movie.

Check out the trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One below!

Watch the official trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring @TomCruise. Only in theatres July 12. Your mission is to retweet this trailer with #MissionImpossible and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the World Premiere in Rome. pic.twitter.com/Ztp3in8OgH — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 17, 2023

Reacting to the trailer, a user said, “It’s almost like Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel are competing to see whose series lasts the longest…”

It’s almost like Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel are competing to see whose series lasts the longest… — Frank💰 (@itsfrankcobbs) May 17, 2023

A fan of Tom Cruise said, “Never you disrespect Tom Cruise in this manner again. MI gets better all the time, F&F is a money laundering scheme.”

Never you disrespect Tom Cruise in this manner again. MI gets better all the time, F&F is a money laundering scheme. — Peaky Blinder (@samdhare) May 18, 2023

Yeah but at least Tom is making good films — Jack talbot (@Jacktalbot1231) May 17, 2023

Another talked about John Wick’s last movie was called the best action movie of the year.

People said JOHN WICK was the best action movie of the year, meanwhile @TomCruise TOM YOU FUKKKKINGGGG BEAUTYYYY CRUISE MY GOSSHHHHHH WHAT A TRAILER MAN I LITERALLY GOT MY HEART OUT TODAY…🥵🥵🥶FCKKKKKKKK WATCHING LOOP THOSE FRAMES 🔥 & trailer pic.twitter.com/SAcdvwsRiz — Rakshit Shah – PATHAAN (@rshah2611) May 17, 2023

Comparing the Mission Impossible movie with Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious movie, a user added, “I think what Tom Cruise is doing with MI is what Vin diesel thinks he’s doing with that endless Fast and Furious.”

Somehow, I think what Tom Cruise is doing with MI is what Vin diesel thinks he's doing with that endless Fast and Furious. https://t.co/iuo2QbZ6le — IyewandeAyaba👑💋 (@dobbleyouu) May 17, 2023

Let us know what do you think about the new trailer of Tom Cruise’s new Mission Possible movie bein compared to Vin Diesel’s Fast X and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

