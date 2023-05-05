Karan Johar is one such man who has taken all the bullets, from being tagged as nepo-mafia to a bully, he has been connected with all the negativity spread in the industry. But the filmmaker has decided to not let the trolls affect his aura, as he keeps getting back at the attacks, hurls, abuses, and constant digs. A few days ago he was attacked for Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala Debut.

Now the director-producer and father of two, took to his Instagram stories to hit back at the trolls but his post was not directed towards any specific occasion or incident. It was a sly dig at the constant trolling and attacks he is subjected to. This statement comes right after the filmmaker was made a target because of his closeness to Prabal Gurung and Alia Bhatt as the actress made her Met Gala Debut for the designer.

Karaj Johar took to Instagram to express his thoughts and wrote, “Dear opinion, I know you work 365 days a year…relentlessly…but my request is for you to take Sundays off…Exhaustingly yours, Receiving End.” Karan Johar has recently been attacked by Vivek Agnihotri as well who dissed the filmmaker’s choice of films as he directed Student Of The Year which is aimless according to The Kashmir Files director.

Now talking about Karan Johar’s appeal post to the opinion, though it is not directed at anyone but he has been a constant target for trolls since Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala Debut. After her red carpet appearance, her designer Prabal Gurung wrote a post at length narrating how he met Alia at Karan’s 40th birthday party when she was working on the director’s film Student Of The Year. It was then that Prabal was floored by Alia’s creative genius.

The post received a lot of flak for its nepotistic nature and since KJo’s name was mentioned all hell broke loose. The filmmaker was attacked for promoting Alia over other talented actors in the industry and he was trolled continuously for knowing Alia and mentoring her. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, recently posted a note on punctuality a few days back taking a dig at someone close.

However, he was trolled even for that post with people pointing out how he is shaming someone on social media while the least he could do is send the same note to the person who requires to see this! “Why can’t he message directly to that person?”, wrote one user on Karan’s punctuality note while another one wrote, “It’s okay we’ll find out on the next season of kwk…”

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. While his next directorial after this remains unknown as his magnum opus Takht has been shelved his production house is ready to churn out some biggies.

It has been reported that Karan’s Dharma Productions has signed Salman Khan for an Eid film and pre-production for the same has started.

