The Kardahians’ this week’s episode begins right where last week’s episode left off where Khloe Kardashian was seen lashing out at mother Kris Jenner for cheating on her late father Robert Kardashian. Now in the latest episode, the momager is seen answering her questions.

The American reality television series “The Kardashians,” following their previous reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2021, has aired four seasons. The fourth season made its debut on September 28, 2023.

In the most recent episode, Kris Jenner was taken aback, clearly caught off guard by her 39-year-old daughter bringing up her 1989 affair with Todd Waterman. Her husband, Rob Kardashian, eventually discovered this affair, ultimately leading to their divorce in 1991. The affair is said to have commenced in 1989 when Kris was 34 years old at the time.

As reported by Daily Mail, the momager asks, “You’re asking me?” and Khloe Kardashian responds, “Yes, who the f**k else am I talking to,” as last week’s episode ended. This week’s episode started with Khloe Kardashian saying, “When you did that, with my dad, and you had four kids, and you had a family, this whole thing. Yes, I know you were really young, which is a big factor.” Kris added, “I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”

Khloe then asks, “But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?” Kris Jenner then responds, “I don’t know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret.”

Kris adds in confession, “When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time and I did have regrets. I thought, “Wow, what was I thinking?” So I just want Khloe to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go.”

Kris Jenner adds back at home, “You know, I’m not proud of the way that I behaved at that time, but you know what, everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan and without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie. I just want you to be happy,’ as Khloe says, ‘I already have my happily ever after with my kids. I’m totally happy. When you have a partner, you know, I always put that person first, and I don’t want to put anyone first but my kids. Life is short. My kids ar this age only for…’ as Kris finishes, ‘a minute.’ Literally a blink of an eye. And I am proud of myself for being with them, like diving into them as much as I have because it’s really easy to just be like, “No, someone else do it.” That’s not what I want to do in my life right now and it’s not who I’ve ever been.”

The 67 year old socialite adds, ‘But how amazing for your kids and how amazing to have this experience with them and be so present, because a lot of people aren’t. I move very fast and make decisions quickly. Khloe taking her time, that’s amazing, and I understand where she’s at, and I think it’s at a really healthy place. She is one of the strongest people I’ve ever met.”

Khloe Kardashian then tells Kris Jenner, “I want to just enjoy my life with them and if I find a guy, then I’ll find a guy. That’s not my top priority, but I genuinely don’t want anything right now. I don’t want the responsibility of another person right now, so give me time.’

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch’s Baffling Doctor Strange 2 End Finally Explained & It’s Heartbreaking For Her Fans, While Netizens Think Otherwise: “I Think It’s Better This Version Of Her Is Gone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News