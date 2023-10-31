Henry Cavill is one of those actors who make the characters memorable, and fans cannot imagine anyone else replacing him. Superman is a prime example of that. The actor is a self-certified nerd, and it is appealing to women since it comes with such a handsome package. However, on the actor’s part, it has always been genuine, and he had high hopes for his DC character as well.

The British actor once shared his feelings for the role of Clark Kent, and it is nothing but genuine. The fans braced the day when he was cast for the role, and then he appeared in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. DC has always struggled to create an amazing superhero universe, unlike his competitor, Marvel. But people saw hope when Cavill got cast as the Last Son of Krypton.

Henry Cavill appeared in 2016’s Batman V Superman, then Justice League, and post that he was not seen in any of the DC films. It raised concerns among the fans. At the time, he was busy with The Witcher for Netflix, but Superman never left his thoughts. Speaking to Men’s Health, Cavill assured his fans that he did not give up on the role despite the studios’ poor handling of the character.

Henry Cavill said, “I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on,” Cavill said of the mounting rumors. “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Henry Cavill returned as Superman for the post-credit scene of Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead. But what followed after that was an abysmal disappointment among the fans, leading to furious outrage online. James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Universe, leading to some massive changes. The most significant one was not hiring Cavill as Clark Kent or not retaining him for the role.

The fans of Henry Cavill still leave no occasion to bash DC for ousting the Enola Holmes actor. It becomes more painful when they come across old videos of Cavill enthusiastically talking about Superman, like his first-time experience of donning the suit and more.

Currently, David Corenswet has stepped in Henry Cavill’s shoes and will be seen as the new Clark Kent. He will make his superhero debut with Superman: Legacy.

On the other hand, Henry will be seen in Argylle alongside Dua Lipa, and the film will be released in 2024.

