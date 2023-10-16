Everything around Henry Cavill has been a fodder for news for the past one year. Be it the possibility that he might be the next James Bond, to the demand of his return as Superman in the DCEU, to James Gunn axing his very ambitious return, to his exit from his popular Netflix show The Witcher after three seasons. The latter has been a topic of discussion for many reasons. Firstly, the reason behind Cavill’s exit, and the next is whether Liam Hemsworth can replace him well. But the update now has a very upsetting bit to offer about the future of the show.

Right when Henry made a brief comeback as Superman in Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam, he also announced that he is walking away from The Witcher after season 3 and the Hemsworth brother will take his position as the lead of the show. Whether he will be Geralt Of Rivia or another Witcher is a mystery. But, the shuffle did not get a very positive response.

However, all we know by now is that the show has a confirmed 5 season run in its kitty, and the shoot for the fourth will begin early next year, with the production for the fifth following the wrap of the fourth. But the latest reports circling on the internet have a very shocking update to offer, and it says that The Witcher will end on season 5. Read on to know everything you should about the same time.

As per a Comicbook report, the makers of The Witcher are probably planning to end the show on season 5 and not go ahead. The reason behind the brutal decision is not revealed and, nor is this rumor confirmed by any concrete person involved in the decision. But it can be the fading popularity of the show after Henry Cavill’s exit because he had become very synonymous with the part.

Meanwhile, it was recently when writer Writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach confirmed that the work on The Witcher season 4 has resumed after the strikes. There is no release date attached to the project as of now, and the pre-rumored ones will not hold any water now as the delays caused by Hollywood strikes have certainly affected the speed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Once Turned The Hotness Alert On As She Made Her Way Into Our Hearts Wearing A Thigh-Baring Black Dress With A Plunging Neckline & Paired It With A Veiled Fascinator!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News