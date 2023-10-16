Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are successfully painting the town red with their mushy public appearances. The duo is not holding back from making it clear that they have fallen head over heels for each other. While Tay is living her moment in the relationship, the NFL star is seemingly keeping her safe wherever they are going. After making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, the duo again took to NYC streets as they stepped out to head for the SNL after-party, making a fashion statement in their stunning outfits and declaring that they are the hottest couple in town.

Tay and Kelce both have had their fair share of relationships in the past. After her six-year relationship came to an end with Joe Alwyn, the Love Story crooner went out with Matty Healy for a while. When things did not work out, the two parted ways. On the other hand, Kelce previously dated Kayla Nicole.

After making their fans go in a frenzy with their stunning looks, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have done it again with their latest outing. The duo was spotted entering their car in New York City in the most fabulous fashion choices ever. During her latest outing, Taylor Swift wore a black sheer top with multicolored floral prints and some green on the hem. She hid her assets with a black bodice underneath and paired the top with a cute black leather skirt.

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour star added a pair of black lace boots to her look and carried a maroon handbag. Her makeup was again on point with her iconic red lipstick and a neat hairdo with frontal bangs.

Travis Kelce is also no stranger to fashion and knows how to carry himself while also taking care of his girlfriend. The NFL star wore a cream-colored denim co-ord set with a black t-shirt. He flaunted his buzz cut and added white sneakers to his look.

Check out their pictures shared by Pop Base here:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York. pic.twitter.com/ZlMZfSqqWf — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2023

I can see their invisible string pic.twitter.com/efrKWkbOtc — d 💌 (@vampireswiftt) October 16, 2023

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office: Officially Crowned As The Highest-Grossing Concert Movie Ever Dethroning Justin Bieber: Never Say Never By Crossing Its Lifetime In The Opening Weekend Itself!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News