Seems like the world is now under the spell of Taylor Swift, and there is no going back because she owns us, and none of us are in any mood to complain. The pop sensation has been at the top of the list of people making the most number of headlines, be it with her Eras tour, her personal life, or the concert movie that has hit the theatres now. Turns out Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie has managed to not just break multiple records but has now claimed the top position for itself.

Curated out of the illustrious Eras tour that had all the attention of the world, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is a movie that is an attempt to look at the ragging fireball of talent Swift is and how she stands tall to be a musician with unimaginable accolades after being in the game for decades now. The movie has now hit the international circle and is proving to be a winner.

While we have already heard a lot about the over $100 Million advance booking and how record-breaking it is, the movie now has managed to achieve the most significant feat with its first-weekend collection and left behind Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011). Read on to know everything you should about the same.

With a first weekend collection of $97 Million, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has snatched the record for the best October weekend from Joker. But that is not where it stops; it is also the highest-grossing concert movie ever (domestically). The film has dethroned Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which had earned $73 million back in 2011.

What is interesting in this feat is that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has managed to break the record set by Justin Bieber: Never Say Never throughout its domestic theatrical run in just one weekend. The movie is running strongly in the theatres as we speak, and will hit even more markets in the coming week, with an India release set for November 3, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

