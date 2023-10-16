Jennifer Lopez is a famed singer and a pop icon with millions of followers. The singer/actress, even at the age of over 50 years, looks ravishing; no wonder Ben Affleck is living his best life with the diva. But what is the secret to her glowing skin, even at this age? It’s her placenta facial, which might sound gross to you, but it feels worth it when the results are like this.

Previously, we did a piece decoding JLo‘s complete skincare routine, which is straightforward and can be followed by all. The Shotgun Wedding star has a strict policy of no alcohol or caffeine in her diet. She swears by anti-aging products and has allegedly not undergone cosmetic treatments like fillers or botox.

Apart from maintaining her strict diet and following her skincare routine religiously, Jennifer Lopez invests in the Lancer’s Signature Placenta facial. It is an anti-aging treatment that helps in promoting collagen and elastin production. As per Harper’s Bazaar via Cheat Sheet, the treatment costs up to $1,200 weekly. The placenta is rich in vitamins and proteins, which help the skin to regenerate.

Jennifer Lopez’s placenta facial repairs the skin, making it softer, smoother, and supple. It is not just The Mother star who is into this weird yet effective skin treatment.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Victoria Beckham also reportedly undergoes placenta facial using sheep placenta. It costs around $635 per treatment. The ingredients for the same apparently come from New Zealand.

Would you spend that much money to get flawless skin like Jennifer Lopez? Let us know in the comments!

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez was last seen in The Mother, which came out in May this year. It was a Netflix original thriller directed by Niki Caro, who also directed the live-action remake of Mulan. She is also having a gala time in her personal life, being married to Ben Affleck.

