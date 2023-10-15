Kate Winslet is one of the most popular Hollywood actresses who made her way into the industry with her performance as Rose in Titanic along with Leonardo DiCaprio. Even though the diva enjoys a massive fanbase, it’s not only for her acting skills. Her fans adore and admire her for her unique style statements and the way she presents herself in every photoshoot.

Today, we have brought a throwback look of hers where she literally redefined the meaning of looking ‘smoking hot’ and in every hot possible way. Don’t trust us? Well, scroll ahead to find out Kate’s look from the photoshoot.

Recently, Kate Winslet was seen in Avatar: The Way of Water and garnered a lot of appreciation for donning such a difficult character. She even got praised for holding her breath underwater for long enough to beat Tom Cruise.

Now, coming back to her fashion statement. Kate Winslet is a fashionista, and there’s no doubt, but if there’s one color that the actress swears by, I think it’s black. While scrolling through Pinterest and Twitter (now X), I stumbled upon an old picture from one of her photoshoots, where the diva served alluring looks in a black one-shoulder bodycon gown, which she teamed with a pair of statement danglers and a ring. She completed the look with black pump heels.

But what caught our attention was how the actress posed with her prop, which was none other than a cigarette. The Titanic star served the perfect bada*s babe vibes while smoking it. Check out the pictures below:

Kate Winslet adorned her nails with black nail polish, and for makeup, she opted for what seemed like a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks, defined brows, winged liner, and bold lips from the monochrome picture. She tied her hair in a messy bun, keeping her neck hassle-free. A perfection at its best, don’t you think?

What are your thoughts about Kate Winslet’s look? Let us know in the comments.

