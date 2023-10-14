Beauty tips and tricks, especially from celebrities, are what we always try to find out. And today, we have the solution to all of our queries about Taylor Swift (not whether she is dating Travis Kelce) but about her bold red lip shade. Haha! If the Lavender Haze songstress started any trend once again, like a wave, then it has to be her red lips. It has become a style staple, and we are OBSESSED!

If we try to search it on Google, we might find the exact shade, but it won’t be the product that Tay uses. So, we have got you covered as we found the same lipstick she uses. She often changed the red hues over the years, as in 2015, she confirmed to People wearing MAC Ruby Woo for $23, and then there was Nars MATTE Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl for $27 for a while.

However, now she has changed her brand, and maybe for good, as Taylor Swift has never glowed like before (we don’t know if the budding romance with Travis Kelce has something to do with it or not), but we would like to assume it’s her red lipstick doing *wink*!

Taylor Swift is all over the news. On the one hand, she is leading the headlines for her Eras Tour movie, while on the other, she is getting spotted at Travis Kelce‘s games. And while her expressions get caught by the camera, we are obsessing over her current lip shade. According to her makeup artist, Pat McGrath, the Anti-Hero singer wears LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick for $34 from her brand itself, Pat McGrath Labs. And the shade she wears is Elson 4 (Tay was also seen wearing the same shade at 2022’s VMAs red carpet).

Well, if Taylor Swift wears it, then the verdict has to be a 100% amazing quality lip shade. Be right back; let me check if I get my hands on this gorgeous red lip color. What are you waiting for?

