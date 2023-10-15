Angelina Jolie’s beauty is limitless, and she has been aging like a fine wine. Many might be wondering what she does to keep herself that pretty. The actress’ dermatologist Rhonda Rand once gave away the skincare routine of the award-winning, and it is nothing fancy and can be easily followed.

Jolie’s cheekbones have a separate fanbase, not to mention her flawlessly supple skin. As per reports, she has been into a skincare routine since age 11 and has been going to her dermatologist, Rand. She is one of the most influential personalities in Hollywood, and with great responsibilities comes a lot of stress, which has adverse effects on one’s skin. But thanks to Jolie’s skincare routine, she kept most of that at bay as she still looks gorgeous.

As per Truly Beauty, Angelina Jolie, speaking of Rhonda, said, “I’ve had the same dermatologist since I was 11; her name is Rhonda Rand. It’s who my mother brought me to when I was little with my first scar. To have somebody who is very encouraging of being as natural as possible has really helped me, I think.” Rhonda decoded the secret to Jolie‘s soft and supple skin.

Makeup- Less is Better!

Dr Rhonda Rand revealed that Angelina Jolie is not much of a makeup person and said, “The thing about [Jolie] is she never wears makeup unless she’s working — it’s probably another reason her skin looks good. She’s also good about removing makeup. I know her makeup artist is super careful about what she puts on her skin and takes good care of it when she’s working.”

It’s better to use less makeup and make it a rule to remove it before going to bed at the end of the day.

AHAs & Antioxidants Go Hand in Hand

Angelina Jolie has to travel a lot because of her profession, and Dr Rand revealed that she always remembers to carry her skincare products comprised of AHAs and antioxidants. They help keep the pores clean, increase collagen, and even out skin tone.

Sunscreens Are A Must

Angelina Jolie swears by sunscreens and never leaves the house without putting it on. Her dermatologist, Dr Rhonda, said, “She’s olive-skinned like her mom, but it’s not like she lets herself get dark. She’s been so good about using sunscreen from such an early age to protect her skin. She knew that the sun is not good for skin in general — in terms of pigmentation problems and that sort of thing. She’s also good about wearing hats, which is so important. She hydrates a lot and does a lot of good moisturizing, but again, it’s the sun protection that’s going to stop you from aging more than anything.”

Hydrating Face Oil On The Go

The Maleficent actor makes sure that her skin stays hydrated all the time. Besides maintaining that via her diet, she also carries a hydrating face oil from Guerlain with anti-aging properties. It tightens and smoothen her skin, along with keeping it hydrated. You all can go for any reasonable product as per your skin type.

Laser Treatments

It’s a bit on the high end of the skincare routine and might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The actress turns to laser treatments to get rid of pigmentation. Once, in an interview with Instyle, she said, “When I got pregnant, I had darker areas [on my face] that got darker. So I do IPL [intense pulsed light] every once in a while.”

Dr Rand shared how the actress uses laser resurfacing to get the glow, which is more than a facial.

The Moral of Angelina Jolie’s skincare routine is to invest in good sunscreen and antioxidants and let your skin breathe as much as possible by putting on less makeup.

