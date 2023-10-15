When it comes to walking the ramp, nobody amongst the Bollywood celebs does it quite like Malaika Arora. Carrying herself with utmost poise and grace while also oozing an oomph, Malaika time and again reminds us why she is one of India’s top models. The stunning diva recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, and oh boy, it was a sight to behold!

Any Fashion show in India just cannot do without Malaika’s iconic presence. She puts the sass to sassy, bringing her own allure and glamor to any event, and the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Show was a testament to her prowess where she once again served an It look. Scroll below to know more.

Malaika Arora’s latest ensemble will make you ditch your monotonous office fits, opting for power dressing with an edge. She channelled one hot boss babe when she walked the ramp sporting a look that was equal parts s*xy and classy. The 49-year-old diva had all eyes laser-focused on her as she cat-walked in a chic grey outfit from the shelves of the clothing brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. Her ensemble consisted of an oversized blazer with lapel collars, long sleeves, natural shoulders, an open front, and slits on the back. She paired the blazer with a matching jumpsuit featuring high-waisted pleated trousers with a leg-flared silhouette (and pockets) and dialed up the style quotient further, opting for a strapless bustier top with a plunging slit neckline, and bodycon design.

Forgoing heavy accessories, Malaika just donned a statement gold choker and added pointed black stilettos complimenting her slender frame. The glam was on point for the night with smokey eyes, winged eyeliners, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes with muted pink lip shade, contoured cheeks, and highlighter. She styled her hair in a poker-straight hairdo, rounding off the complete look. Check out below:

Malaika Arora has featured in a couple of Bollywood films, but she belongs to the ramp. In her career spanning over two decades, Malla has delivered many iconic walks and has remained the first choice of many designers for fashion events with high caliber. What are your thoughts on her recent fashion outing? Let us know in the comments below.

