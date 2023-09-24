Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses of the current generation who never leaves a chance to dish out major fashion goals. Be it pulling off a sparkly cocktail dress, nailing the just -outta- bed look to even serving us some of the best casual looks in a plain white shirt, no one can do it as effortlessly as Janhvi does.

The ‘Mili’ actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with 22 million followers on Instagram. From catching flights, casual midweek brunches to even vacation outfits, Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram page is a place where you get ideas for all. While fans often laud her natural beauty; we also love her radiant smile that always adds that extra grace to all her photos.

But when talking about fashion it is quite common for celebrities to often copy each other’s style silently. It happens in Bollywood, Hollywood and across the entertainment industries around the globe. And, often it does become a hot topic of discussion when we spot two stars wearing exactly the same dress on different (or the same) occasions. It’s kind of natural to wonder who wore it better and styled it perfectly.

Well, today, we have of course Janhvi Kapoor and Anne Hathaway as the subject of this debate, and the conclusion is going to be pretty tough! Scroll down to witness the face off!

The incident took place when Janhvi Kapoor was promoting her film Good Luck Jerry. During the promotions, the actress donned an aqua blue dress with sensuous cut-outs placed all over the ensemble from the shelves of David Koma. The thigh-high slit outfit had a long sleeve along with a contrasting black bralette detail and cut-outs with tulle inserts on the neckline and midriff. The outfit undoubtedly flaunted Janhvi’s curves because of its bodycon fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

For make-up, Janhvi opted for pink-hued smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks and ditched all accessories to get that perfect glam yet subtle look. The ‘Good Luck Jerry‘ actress left her hair open in a centre parting and styled them in soft messy curls. Overall, Janhvi looked breathtakingly elegant.

But, if you feel that it cannot get better than this, wait a sec!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

While Janhvi wore this outfit in June 2022, Anne Hathaway wore this same outfit in April 2022 and looked amazing. However, the Devil Wears Prada actress kept it quite minimal with blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes and nude pink lip shade. Anne accessorised her outfit with statement rings, silver hoop earrings, and pointed black heels and left her hair open with middle parting.

So, who do you think wore the David Koma outfit?

