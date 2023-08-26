Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been grabbing eyeballs for the past few weeks and are rumoured to be not in a relationship anymore. The rumours started hitting the headlines when the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl did not react to Arjun Kapoor’s latest pictures while the actor enjoyed a solo retreat.

The rumours turned weird when it was reported that Arjun, who has allegedly broken up with Malaika, is now dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila. Now, Malla has shared a cryptic note on her Instagram stories, adding some fuel to the already widespread fire-like theories.

Taking to her Instagram account on a lazy Saturday morning, Malaika Arora shared a post that said, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

However, the actress generally keeps sharing such notes. She shared one yesterday as well, which said, Be strong, Be fearless, Be Beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.

However, the notes are being treated as cryptic messages, and the internet is reading too much between the lines. Earlier, there were also reports about Malaika Arora unfollowing the Kapoor sisters Anshula, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor. However, whether she followed them in the first place is quite a task to verify. But as of now, she does not follow any of them on Instagram.

Coming to the rumours about Kusha Kapila dating Arjun Kapoor, netizens have strange theories after their picture from a party resurfaced on the internet, which also believes that it was Karan Johar who played the cupid. Interestingly, amidst all these wild theories, Kusha Kapila is currently doing Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani’s upcoming film.

Check out Malaika Arora’s Instagram story here:

Netizens had strange reactions to Malaika’s cryptic messages and they brutally attacked her for the same. “Kapoor banne ka sapna toot gaya ki bacha hai koi bata sakta hai?” asked an Instagram user. Another user wrote, “After using each other mentally, emotionally and above all mostly physically it is very convenient to look for another prey to ruin their lives.” A comment attacker her and said, “By change she means Bf change here.”

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite a few years. However, they made it official in 2019. The duo usually indulges in a lot of social media PDA, and it is one of the reasons speculations are rife about their break up since they haven’t reacted to each other’s social media profiles since June.

