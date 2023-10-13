Urmila Matondkar revolutionized the fashion game in Bollywood when she entered the industry. The actress was the perfect definition of s*xy, bold, and everything that defines a s*x goddess. While she swayed with those killer moves in Rangeela, she hooked everyone to their screens with the perfect looks.

We caught hold of one such look of the actress, where she pulled off a black monokini, seemingly ready to cast a spell. While her flaunted thighs did the talking, she kept her hair ruffled into a bun. The iconic 90s thing.

Urmila Matondkar went for minimal makeup, and her photoshoot beside the beach could be worth millions. While she continues to inspire divas with her oomph, panache, and savage photoshoots, guess who got inspired by the Rangeela actress?

It was none other than Janhvi Kapoor who decided to take the black monokini game a bit higher. Janhvi chose a more revealing neckline with her monokini as she once went wet and dreamy beside the pool.

If black magic could exist, Kapoor was ready to cast one with this beautiful picture. She posed, caressing her wet locks and taking a dip in the water, looking as fresh as a dew drop.

While Urmila Matondkar‘s monikini had a perfect amount of tease with her neckline, Janhvi Kapoor decided to go all bold and beautiful. But both the actresses were casting magical spells with their pictures.

The Rangeela actress’ picture was shared by a Reddit community, and Janhvi Kapoor shared her chilled look on her Instagram once. Check out both the beauties here.

In these pictures, while the Mast girl looks like she is ready to kill you with that look, the Mili actress’ sensuous aura is too hard to ignore. But we can’t decide which of them wore it better. Any thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

