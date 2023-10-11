The festive season is almost knocking at the door and we cannot keep calm! As we all are busy planning to celebrate the best of our culture and traditions tracing back our roots, it can be a little confusing when you plan for your Navratri outfits.

Spread across 9 days, Navratri celebrates and worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The festival is all about fasting, dandiya nights, Garba, pujas and of course, dressing up in your finest Indian wear and clicking a lot of photos! Thus, you certainly need to put your best ethnic fashion foot forward.

From Navratri to Durga Puja and Karwa Chauth to Diwali, a host of festivals have aligned for the upcoming two months, and all of these occasions call for us to update our ethnic wardrobe. Hence, we are here to help you out with those different sets of traditional attire and for those inspiration, what better than Bollywood. So let’s have a look.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a sheer white lehenga with sleeveless white blouse featuring pearl details suspended from the attire. The lehenga was more like a long and flowy white skirt with embroidery details throughout in white threads. Janhvi further added more ethnic vibes to her look with a white dupatta featuring white zari details across her shoulders as she posed for the pictures. Isn’t this perfect to make your Navratri look little different from others?

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is one of those Bollywood actresses who often impresses us with her sartorial choices. For all those girlies out there who love dressing up in traditional outfits, Sara can be a perfect source of inspiration. This ivory embellished and embroidered lehenga can serve you the best this Navratri.

Alia Bhatt

Looking for something in coloured? Then this can be a go to option as lime green can be such a pleasing color and who better to channel this refreshing vibe better than Alia Bhatt? This Navratri, you can opt for something like this full-sleeved blouse and pair it with a high-waist, flared lehenga skirt which carries intricate embroidery. The absolute highlight of this outfit is the sequinned work on the sleeves and the dupatta edges!

Kriti Sanon

National Award winning actress Kriti Sanon paves the way for a breathtakingly beautiful, royal lehenga choli which we believe would look like a dream on all you fashionistas, this festive season! The selection of such light colors in itself is a lesson on how to wear chaniya choli for navratri in an elegant way. It’s neither too over-the-top nor too dull; it’s perfect.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Last but not the least comes yet another white lehenga choli that gives us an enticing choice over a heavy ghagra choli for dandiya nights! The subtle, sequin details on the lehenga stands out but the effect is definitely not in-the-face. A plain off-white dupatta with cut-work border acts as a classy adornment to the delicate outfit. So, if you’re replicating the beauty of this look, don’t forget to stand tall in a pair of classy heels!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on fashion!

Must Read: When Salma Hayek In A Cross-Legged Position Melted The Internet With Her Hawt Photoshoot In A Sheer Black Outfit, Making Everyone Go Weak In The Knees!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News