Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen together at the Mumbai airport.

The two did not come together in front of the photographers. Shikhar was seen at the airport first and waited for Janhvi, who came with her security at the airport terminal.

A video is doing the rounds, where Janhvi Kapoor is seen sporting a no-make-up look. Being a fashionista herself, she chose comfort over fashion and wore powder pink co-ords, keeping her in a half-tied look. The Good Luck Jerry actress smiled at the photographers and then waved before heading inside the airport.

As she entered, Janhvi Kapoor was seen sitting where Shikhar was already seated. He was waiting for her. The two left together for their fight. Details about her holiday destination are under wraps.

For quite some time Janhvi and Shikhar had been hitting the headlines for their rumored romantic relationship.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao and ‘Ulajh’.

