Janhvi Kapoor is a diva who is fully filmy. At least her social media account is a testimony to the same. The actress, usually keeps posting updates about her looks and photoshoots and her latest post is trending for all the right reasons.

Known for her love of yesteryear fashion, the Mili actress this time channeled her inner ‘Zeenat Aman’ as she drew inspiration from the veteran star’s retro look.

Janhvi Kapoor posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen donning a look inspired by Zeenat and was heard mouthing the lines saying of ‘Laila Main Laila’. She aced the look in a white dress with a fur scarf and a matching string tied around her head.

Trending

The Roohi actress captioned her post as “Call me Gen Z-eenat.”

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Commenting on Janhvi Kapoor’s video, actor Jackie Shroff wrote: “@thezeenataman, time to make a comeback! Let’s show these kids how it’s done!”

Zeenat Aman gave a sassy reply: “Stole my fashion, watch me steal your fanbase.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with co-star Rajkummar Rao once again. She also has the Telugu film ‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR and ‘Ulajh’.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Safely Returns Home After Being Stranded In War-Hit Israel For Hours – Watch Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News