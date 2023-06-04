Bollywood has many talented young stars and actors Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ayushmann Khurrana definitely made the list. All three actors are known for playing various characters onscreen and acing each of those roles. Despite each of them having a couple of flops, the actors still feature in impressive unconventional roles.

We recently came across a video on Reddit that features the three stars talking about sh*t films, average films and actors being praised, fake praising movies after attending their screenings and much more. Read on to know all they had to say.

The video was shared to Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip thread with the caption, “Some strong opinions about sh*t films. The tide really turned since then.” The clip – taken from an interview with Anupama Chopra, begins with Rajkummar Rao saying, “When somebody not less, zero talented, not comparing him or her to me… Just for cinema, Indian Cinema’s sake, when a really sh*t film, a sh*t actor/actress… is making money, I feel you know…” He continued, “I get very irritated. I like to discuss it with my friends and then forget about it.”

Agreeing with Rajkummar Rao’s views of not-so-talented starts making big bucks and starring in big films, Bhumi Pednekar added, “I know what he means. When I see a bad film, I get frustrated. And when I see them being appreciated, I’m like ‘Come on. Really? Like why?’” She continued, “Films, I mean, is a reflection of our society, you learn. And actors and stars – people are so influenced by them. You have to be responsible and in today’s time – the world is literally crumbling. It takes a lot to have a happy moment. It takes a lot to enjoy your success with what’s happening around you. You have to be responsible. that pisses me off. Like I’m ok with an average talent doing well – his destiny, but then… You’re an average actor, doing a pathetic film, and then being appreciated for that – that is wrong. You couldn’t do that.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, sharing his views, added, “I like everything. I’m like that cinema lover ‘Haa yaar, Theek hai yaar.’ I’m self-critical for sure but when I watch anything, I’m like theek hai. I’ll probably walk out of it but won’t” Interrupting him by laughing, Bhumi said, “I’ll walk out of it, but I watch everything.”

Sharing his views on walking out of films, Rajkummar Rao stated, “Once you’re in, you can’t (walkout) – unless you’re paying money, which I will not. In a screening, you can’t walk out. You have to tweet also paise diye hai toh ‘Congratulations.’” On being asked if they lie why reviewing films on Twitter, Rajkummar No. These days I say ‘Congratulations,’ ‘Good luck’… I stopped (lying). If I don’t like something, I can’t say something.” Bhumi stated that she also tweets msgs like ‘All the best’ and ‘Well performed,’ while adding her comments are very generic.

Not agreeing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s views to take these things lightly, Rajkummar added, “Not when it comes to art. I really feel there is a social responsibility of me, as an actor, towards society, towards my people, towards cinema and I take it very seriously.”

In the same chat, Bhumi added, “Be supportive is great. It’s not about an individual, it’s about a project. There are 200 minds working on that film, why when you have an opportunity – when you have everything on a platter, why are you going to go for the worst option? I don’t understand this think! But I think I should keep quite now.”

Rajkummar Rao continued, “I’ve done a couple of sh*t films in my life, and I tell everyone that those are sh*t films, and I was the most horrible thing in those films. You have to accept something is bad, so something is bad. You can’t say because I worked hard on this, it’s my baby. I’m proud of it. I’m not proud of it. Those were sh*t films.”

Check out the video of Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana talking about falsely praising films/actors here:

What do you think of the three actor’s views? Let us know in the comments below.

