Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are one of the most famous couples in Bollywood. While the actor is full ‘Desi’, his wife Khanna is very well-read and often makes headlines for speaking her mind on social and political issues. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Twinkle and Akshay appeared on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’, and the actress narrated the ‘Unbuttoning’ his jeans controversy and how she was bailed for Rs 500 in the case for assaulting him in public in a viral video. Scroll below to watch this hilarious video!

Akshay is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and has done incredible work in Hindi cinema. He’s over 55 years old and so physically fit that he can compete with young actors in the entertainment industry.

Now talking about the throwback video, Twinkle Khanna once appeared on BFF Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with her husband, Akshay Kumar. In that episode, she narrated the ‘Levis’ unbuttoning incident, after which she had to bail herself out for Rs 500 and said, “It was only the top button. The next day, he was receiving his Padma Shri, and I got a call from mom saying that police was looking for me because of this act.” Haha!

An Instagram page world ‘Magic World’ shared the video of Twinkle Khanna talking about the incident; her husband, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar couldn’t stop laughing at it. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✰ 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 ✰ (@extremelovex)

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Itna sach nhi bolna tha 😂. Law & order ki dhoti khol di 😂😂”

Another user commented, “😂😂 tina mam is always savage”

A third user commented, “Damn this lady never fails to impress me. The only person who’s my favorite without filters 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

The comments section under the video is flooded with tears of joy emoji. What are your thoughts on Twinkle Khanna being savage and narrating Akshay Kumar’s Levis unbuttoning incident? Tell us in the space below.

