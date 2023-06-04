Adipurush is the next big thing coming from Bollywood, and all eyes are set on how the film performs at the box office. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others, the magnum opus has high expectations pinned on it. Amid it, it is learnt that the film might suffer a huge dent on the worldwide front as there seems to be a big blow in the overseas market. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Om Raut, the biggie suffered extreme negativity when the first teaser was unveiled. To date, the Prabhas starrer gets trolled on social media, but ever since the trailer was dropped, there have been some neutral to positive reactions. It seems that the team putting extra effort into getting initial flaws corrected has paid off big time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming to the point, as per Track Tollywood’s report, Adipurush will be getting a limited screen count in the overseas market despite being a big film. The reason behind the same is said to be multiple Hollywood films releasing during the same period. The magnum opus’s main focus would be securing a reasonable chunk of screens in premium formats to score a strong overseas total.

With Hollywood biggies already blocking premium and other screens, Adipurush might have to suffer a dent at the box office.

Also starring Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage, Adipurush is scheduled to release on 16th June.

Recently, Kriti Sanon, who’ll be playing Sita in the film, said that all generations, but especially children, must watch Adipurush.

Talking to the media while she was in Dubai for IIFA, Kriti said, “It is a very special film and I feel blessed to be a part of it. I believe in the film. I think it is a very important part of our culture and history.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: KRK Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui “You Look Lukkha” While Reacting To His ‘No One Offered Him Big Budget Film’ Statement, Gets Called ‘Kamaal Racist Khan’ By Trolls

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News