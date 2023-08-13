Salman Khan is a superstar who has witnessed highs and lows and has remained a superstar throughout. However, while he shot to fame with his first film Maine Pyar Kiya itself, he was humble enough to not acknowledge himself as a superstar yet. Neither did he give himself much credit as an actor! After Salman’s debut film with Bhagyashree, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya he was a new superstar on the horizon.

However, Salman felt that he lacked the charm, other superstars his age had. When he made his debut in 1989 the film industry was buzzing with action stars. Chocolate boy charm was yet to arrive, and macho men ruled the territories.

There were action studs rather than singing, dancing romantic boys. and that is when Salman Khan arrived with a blend of a rough, tough yet soft-at-heart boy image, unimaginably sunken in love. After Maine Pyar Kiya he also witnessed a string of flops due to the same reason until he arrived with Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun.

After the film’s success, he was interviewed by Filmfare in 1995 after Hum Aapke Hain Koun was released, and made him huge. He was then asked, “Do you see yourself doing the sort of roles Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have… someday in the future? You know Devdas… Mughal-e-Azam… Zan- jeer… Deewar.” His answer was honest, unabashed, and, as Filmfare quotes, ‘an apologetic mumble’ saying, “I don’t think I can ever do those… uh.. roles. I don’t think I’d be… uh… able to.”

The actor in the same interview even compared his stardom to that of Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt who were ruling the early 90s. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt even starred in Saajan together. He cross-checked his stardom with the stars of the 90s and confessed, “When I walk into a room, heads don’t turn the way they do for Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt… I consider myself an average looker.”

It took Salman a long time to turn into the evergreen megastar he is today. As he turned into everyone’s Bhaijaan he made sure that he never forget the roots of his stardom. After being in the industry for around 35 years, since he made his debut as a supporting lead in Biwi Ho To Aisi, the star has seen it all. Success, failures, hits, flops, applauds, bashes and most importantly turning into a villain from a hero.

He rose like a phoenix, built his image as a rude, spoiled, brat to someone who has seen life, made mistakes, and, most importantly, learned from those mistakes! On the work front, the superstar is gearing up for Tiger 3. After that, he is rumoured to start a film fro Karan Johar‘s Dharma Production and Sooraj Barjatya’s next reportedly titled Prem Ki Shadi.

