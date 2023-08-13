Before OMG 2’s release, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer courted controversy for different reasons. Before it could hit the big screens, the film became the talk of the town when it locked horns with the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) after it was given an ‘A’ Certificate and was suggested to make some changes in the film. For the unversed, the film, which also stars Yami Gautam in the pivotal roles, revolves around se* education.

The film finally hit the theatres on Friday i.e., August 11, facing a massive box office clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2. Both films seem to have been doing well at the ticket window. Amid all the chaos around the film, here’s what Akshay did.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi recently arrived at a theatre and met the audience after OMG 2 ended. However, a video that has gone viral on social media sees Akki taking an indirect jibe at CBFC for issuing ‘A’ certificate to the film. In the clip, the superstar is heard saying, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai joh teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab school main dikhana chahiye,” leaving the audience in splits.

Another part of the video sees the audience saying that OMG 2 should have been giving ‘Universal’ certificate and not an ‘A’ this is a social issue and everyone should watch it.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote on the video, “U/A certificate should be given as s*x education is very important.” While another said, “Last me Akshay sir ko dekh ke goosebumps aa gye bhai.”

A third user wrote, “UA certificate should be given.” Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios)

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has collected Rs 25.56 crore in just two days of its release. While Gadar 2 enjoyed a blockbuster opening followed by a stupendous Day 2 collection.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s video? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sridevi Was Sent A Truck Full Of Roses By Amitabh Bachchan Who Was Trying To Woo The Actress To Sign His Film She Had Rejected, Here’s What The Actress Demanded Instead! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News