Akshay Kumar is one of the consistent superstars this country has seen after Rajesh Khanna since he delivered a streak of profitable and successful films. He was even looking forward to breaking Khanna’s record of continuous hit films, however, that went kaput since he suffered a barrage of failures in the last few years! His success and his growth have still been significant.

In fact, his charm was identified the moment he showcased his portfolio to a producer who immediately signed him for not one, not two, but three films! Yes, you read that right. Producer Pramod Chakravorty was the man who signed our very own Khiladi Kumar for three films at a go. Not only this, he even paid Akshay for the films, all three of them. Can you guess how much was the superstar paid?

It was 1991, and Pramod Chakravorty signed Akshay Kumar for his first film Deedar and paid him an amount of Rs 5000. That was his first paycheck from his first film. Interestingly his salary jumped on the very first day with a hike of 30 times more than his first fee! That is a growth percentage of 2600%, and the superstar himself revealed the details of this hike in an interview!

In an old interview with Mid Day, the actor revealed, “Much to my surprise, Pramod Chakravorty gave me my first cheque, signed me up for three films, immediately. Right away. He gave me a cheque of Rs 5000, for the first film, Rs 50,000, for second film, and the third cheque had Rs 1.5 lakh on it. The exact time he gave me those cheques was 6 o’clock in the evening.”

The actor revealed that before he got offered these three films, he was exhausted from all the struggle he had been doing in the industry. In fact, he was about to leave for Bangalore the very same day for a modelling assignment when Pramod Chakravorty’s makeup asked him if he wanted to become an actor, and he immediately showed his portfolio.

Akshay Kumar recalled, in the same interview, “It would have been a disaster if I would have gone to Bangalore. Today, I would be a retired model somewhere. So yes, whatever happens is for the good.”

On the work front, Akshay is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Oh My God 2, which has broken his dry spell at the Box Office. However, the actor, whose current remuneration falls in the 100+ crore bracket per film, has been a superstar in terms of his payment since the very first film he signed, as we told you!

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, and The Great Indian Rescue. He is rumoured to be a part of Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 5 and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

