Abhishek Bachchan has lived a strong career with hits like ‘Dhoom’, ‘Guru’, and many more. However, for the star kid, it all started back in 2000 when he made his debut in the movie ‘Refugee’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie had a stellar cast with big names like Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and more. Bachchan recalls that his mother, Jaya Bachchan, was an absolute wreck after watching the movie as she dived deep into her emotions.

The actor recalls the emotional moment when his mother saw her son on the big screen for the first time after director JP Dutta arranged a special screening for Bebo, their families, and the rest of the cast. He tells Humans of Bombay, “JP sahab showed us Refugee the night before the premiere, that was the first time I saw myself on screen. He had a special screening for Bebo and me and our families and the rest of the cast, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty. My mother, of course, was an emotional wreck, but my father was very, very quiet.”

Abhishek Bachchan continues to talk about Amitabh Bachchan‘s poised reaction, “I think he kind of knew what he was in for after that, just like, ‘Oh God, my son!’ He is not someone who displays his emotions very easily, but my mother was very emotional.” While the movie did not deliver an outstanding performance at the box office, it did spread the word that Big B’s son is coming for the entire portion and not just for crumbs.

Abhishek Bachchan previously told Indian Express that he now understands what it is like being in his father’s shoes. He said, “It is wonderful, but times you feel it’s a bit excessive, it’s embarrassing, and I told him that once, ‘Hey, can you just back of a bit? Take your foot off the accelerator!’ But we forget, he is also a father. I am a father today and I know the raw emotion that comes with a child. You can’t blame him.”

What do you think of this emotional reaction by Jaya Bachchan after watching Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Refugee‘?

