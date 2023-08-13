It is Sunny Deol’s world currently, and we are living in it, it seems! Since Gadar 2’s release, film buffs seem to enjoy the dominance Sunny Paaji’s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath is showing at the Box Office. While the film is on a rampage, we tried digging into Deol’s dominant territories, and looks like he has literally been ruling in the Marvel Universe as well! At least Robert Downey Jr’s world, for sure. Yes, before you jump the gun, no this post is not about any comparison.

However, it indeed is about a reaction to the comparison. So once a popular tabloid compared Sunny Deol’s walk with Iron Man RDJ & Wolverine Hugh Jackman. But none was interested to know about the result of this comparison since something unbelievable happened.

While the website published the article, it was shared by none other than Robert Downey Jr. The comparison was done by IBNLive and the page now stands deleted. However, RDJ’s Facebook post is still intact as he shared the link and wrote, “I think the answer is clear,” reacting to his comparison with Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol!

The internet could not keep calm when they saw that their beloved Iron Man knows Sunny Deol at least. The post, which was shared in 2014, had way too many reactions from Indian fans while some of the global fans of RDJ tried to figure out who Sunny Deol is! A Facebook user commented, “The day isnt too far when there will be a comparison between ACP Pradyuman and Sherlock Holmes!” Another comment read, “From where in the world did sunny deol came into this comparison?” A shocked comment said, “WHAT!!???? SUNNY DEOL !!! really!!? RDJ knows him?”

A fan wrote, “Sunny deol! Oh my, never expected he would be compared to IRON MAN and THE WOLVERINE some day. Acche din aa gaye. (Only Indians would get this line.)” Another fan wrote, “Sorry RDJ but dis time its Sunny Deol…caus paji doesnt needs no tin suit to b a super hero his 2.5kg ka haat(arms) are enough for all d bad guys out der.” A user was just shocked at Robert Downey Jr sharing the link and wrote, “So RDJ reads Indian news sites. That’s Wowwww!!”

Fans of Sunny Deol spammed the comment section with their two cents! A comment read, “Sunny Deol is the actor who changed the way people saw action movies in India. What if he’s in Bollywood? He was amazing when he was at his peak. We grew up watching him. If Robert Downey jr is an international actor it doesn’t mean we should start making fun of sunny, he entertained many generations. When his movie is on, people still are glued to their TV’s. Cheers.” Another comment said, “If Sunny Deol get Iron Man Suit there is no need of Avengers. Avenger Ghar baith ke pop-corn kheyenge.” A third user wrote, “Suuny deol’s arms are heavier than your suit.”

A fan called Sunny Deol a better Avenger and wrote, “Sunny deol is the HULK of INDIAN AVENGERS!!! salute to Sunny Paaji!”

You can go through the entire comment section on this Facebook post which still exists to everyone’s surprise!

