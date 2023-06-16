Years and years ago, Bollywood witnessed a romance brewing between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, it didn’t work out in the end, and while Salman is still living his single life, Katrina went ahead and tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. Back in the day, when Katrina had recently made her name in the industry and was a thing with Salman had appeared on his show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ with Akshay Kumar.

Here’s what happened when Akki mocked Bhai and Kat for being from the same house and accused him of helping her out in the show. Scroll ahead to watch it.

As this old video is resurfacing once again after one of Salman Khan’s fan pages named ‘sallman_khaann’ shared this on Instagram, the actor can be seen hugging Katrina Kaif, when Akshay Kumar blurted out, “Main nahi khel sakta aap dono mile huye ho, ek ghar ke ho chalo, main nahi khelta. Main pakki baat bolta hoon iske haath mein saab jawab likhe honge.” And he walked towards Kat to check her hand.

At that moment, Salman Khan reacted to the whole scenario and said, “Nahi nahi aisa nahi hota hai. Kya aap apki biwi ko har chiz batate hai? Nahi na? Main bhi inko (hinting at Katrina Kaif) har chiz nahi batata. Toh fikar nahi kar isko kuch nahi pata…”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sallman_khaann

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to pick out that Salman Khan had indirectly called Katrina Kaif his ‘biwi’ (wife). One of the comments can be read as, “poor Katrina lost diamond.”

Well, on the work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return to the screens with the film Tiger 3.

