Finally, the judgement day is here for Om Raut’s Adipurush as it hits the theatres; the fans and the actors are waiting for bated breaths to find out how it does. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles; while the reviews are starting to come in slowly, the author/columnist Manobala Vijaybalan has given his review on this VFX-heavy film based on the epic Ramayana.

The film received a lot of criticism since the time its teaser came out and became the butt of several memes on social media leading to the makers taking the decision to delay its release. It has been creating a lot of buzzes, and the film did work on its weak points, i.e. its graphics, which was noticed by the audience and not to mention the step to reserve one seat in the name of Lord Hanuman in every theatre, all of it is leading the film in a hopefully positive direction.

Manobala Vijaybalan, who is a popular personality on Twitter, shared his take on Prabhas starrer Adipurush, calling it a ‘Newage Passable Ramayana’ and as per his Tweet, “#Prabhas delivers an authentic performance with captivating screen presence in this epic tale which has not so strong direction from Om Raut.” He continued and wrote, “One could feel that the efforts from potential cast & technical crew were not replicated on the movie.”

He further mentioned the budget of Adipurush and wrote that it could have been handled more carefully and not to mention the biggest talking point of the film, its VFX, mentioning that the author wrote, “Length needs trimming, and most importantly there is plenty of room for vfx improvement.” He concludes by saying it can be watched once for the epic experience on the big screen since Ramayana is an integral part of our culture. Referring to the box-office rush, the advance booking of the film is pretty good, and it is expected to have a family audience over the weekend and following.

The columnist has rated Prabhas-led Adipurush 3 and a half stars out of five, which is not that bad if it’s on a scale of five. The film has released in the theatres today on the 16th of June; check out the Tweet with the complete review here:

#Adipurush: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Newage Passable Ramayana#Prabhas delivers an authentic performance with captivating screen presence in this epic tale which has not so strong direction from Om Raut. One could feel that the efforts from potential cast & technical crew were not replicated… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 16, 2023

