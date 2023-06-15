Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming release ‘The Night Manager Part 2’, has started shooting for his next film ‘Metro… In Dino’ at Mumbai’s Film City in the Goregaon area.

‘Metro… In Dino’, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, is being directed by Anurag Basu, who is known for films like Gangster’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Murder’, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Ludo’. The film marks another collaboration between Anurag and music composer Pritam.

While the movie is an ensemble drama, as per sources, the director of Metro… In Dino will first focus on the track of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s characters. Aditya will be collaborating with Anurag Basu post the success of Ludo.

A source close to Metro… In Dino revealed, “Aditya Roy Kapur began with an emotional sequence. Anurag Basu has lined up the most challenging scenes at the start, with Sara Ali Khan expected to join the project later this week.”

The Film City stint will be a week-long affair, following which Aditya will dive into the promotions of ‘The Night Manager Part 2’. The actor wants to finish it before starting another project because it is a consuming role.

Metro… In Dino features an ensemble cast consisting of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This anthology is scheduled to release on December 8, 2023!

