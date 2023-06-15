Zara Hachke Zara Bachke has turned out to be a rare rom-com to cross 60 crores mark. Yes, there have been a few films belonging to this genre that have actually done well but then those have featured bonafide stars. One can hardly remember any such film which was made at mid-budget with actors who had a handful of box office successes to their name and still did so well. In that aspect, this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has certainly exceeded expectations in a major way.

On Wednesday, the film stayed over the 2 crores mark and brought in 2.25 crores at the box office. Today there is The Flash arriving and it would be interesting to see how much of an impact does it manage to create. Last week there was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the Hollywood biggie hardly managed to make an impression, just as was the case with all its previous instalments too. However, The Flash is looking better and that won’t be a pushover.

Still, Zara Hachke Zara Bachke has been surprising on practically every day since its release and it may not be different today either. The collections have already reached 61.02 crores, and if 2 crores more come in today as well, then the two-week haul will read a very impressive 63 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

