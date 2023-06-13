Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, is all set for a grand release on 16th June. Set on a big scale, the film carries a colossal budget and is one of the most expensive films in Indian history. It is touted to be one of the biggest openers ever in India and has a high chance of entering the list of the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

This year, we saw Shah Rukh Khan delivering a historic success at the box office with Pathaan. The film took a splendid start in India by making 57 crores on the opening day. It made its way into the top 10 Indian openers of all-time and is placed at no. 6 position on the list. Now, another big opener is coming in the form of Prabhas’ upcoming film.

Even with minimal expectations, Adipurush is set to cross Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast (49.30 crores). After this task gets accomplished, the film will enter the top 10 Indian openers of all-time. If word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, we might see the Prabhas starrer surpassing other films as well by the end of its day 1.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers of all-time:

RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Saaho – 88 crores 2.0 – 63 crores Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores Beast – 49.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

