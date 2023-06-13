Prabhas‘ Adipurush is just three days away from hitting the big screens all across the globe and the advance booking has already been started. Going by the early signs, the film is about to take a good start at the box office but it’s still missing that ‘earth-shattering’ factor we have been expecting. Let’s check out the detailed report of day 1 to know more!

Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, the biggie has a strong nationwide appeal and is expected to rake in numbers from all regions. Speaking about the ticket sale, the trend is good but it needs to pick up a crazy pace to see a bumper start.

As of now, Adipurush has sold tickets worth 2.80 crores gross in the Hindi 3D version alone (excluding blocked seats). This comprises the sale of over 80,000 tickets. In the Hindi 2D version, tickets worth 18 lakhs have been sold so far. Speaking about the Telugu version, 64 lakhs have been accumulated from the advance ticket sale. Other versions have seen minimal sales so far. Overall, the advance booking of 3.65 crores gross has been witnessed.

Adipurush is going in the right direction so far and with three more days to go, we will see the advance booking entering double-digit. However, still, the film is lacking some pace if it has to take that humongous start.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

