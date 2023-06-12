Adipurush is all set to hit theatres all across the globe this Friday. Led by Prabhas, the film is witnessing a good pre-release buzz and is expected to rake in bumper opening at the worldwide box office. It is touted to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to bag the biggest start in 2023. But will the film beat the Darling actor’s any of the previous biggies on day 1? Let’s take a look!

Helmed by Om Raut, the upcoming magnum opus releases on 16th June and expectations are sky-high. Reportedly, over 500 crores have been spent on the production, and it’s considered to be a very risky affair given the negativity it enjoyed due to its teaser. However, the early advance booking report is promising and we might see a surprising performance by the Prabhas starrer at the box office.

Adipurush, despite early negativity, is in the race to cross 100 crores gross globally on day 1, and the reason is, of course, Prabhas. The actor has a strong following all across the nation, and the Hindi and Telugu versions are expected to enjoy superb on the opening day. Also, the overseas market would perform well.

If a 100 crore opening is expected, Adipurush will surpass Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Beginning and Radhe Shyam’s day 1. Surpassing Saaho would still be a task but is doable and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is totally out of reach.

Take a look at the worldwide day 1 of Prabhas’ last 4 films:

Radhe Shyam – 79 crores

Saaho – 125 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 213 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 51 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

